Tokyo stocks open lower on weak tech issues after Wall St. fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, dragged down by selling of technology issues tracking their U.S. counterparts. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 114.90 points, or 0.30 percent, from Tuesday to 38,248.71. The broader Topix index was down 2.50 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,629.80. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by insurance, machinery and electric appliance issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 149.97-98 yen compared with 149.95-150.05 yen in New York and 150.35-37 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The euro was quoted at $1.0808...