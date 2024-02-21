North Korean missile found in Ukraine used European, U.S.-made parts

Newsfrom Japan

A North Korean missile fired into eastern Ukraine by Russia contained hundreds of electronic components that trace back to companies headquartered in Europe, the United States, Japan, China and elsewhere, according to a British research institute. The findings by Conflict Armament Research show that North Korea is able to acquire parts from overseas to manufacture weapons, circumventing U.N. sanctions imposed to curb its ballistic missile and nuclear development programs. The institute analyzed the debris from a North Korean-made missile recovered from the eastern Ukraine city of Kharkiv on Ja...