Tokyo stocks drop in morning on weak tech shares

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning, led by the selling of technology shares that tracked declines of their U.S. counterparts overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 174.76 points, or 0.46 percent, from Tuesday to 38,188.85. The broader Topix index was down 11.85 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,620.45.

The U.S. dollar remained weak around the 150 yen line, pressured by an overnight fall of long-term U.S. Treasury yields that raised expectations of a narrowing of the interest rate differential between the United States and Japan.

At noon, the dollar fetched 149.93-96 yen compared wi...