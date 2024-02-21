Baseball: A “safe bet” Yamamoto will start in South Korea: Roberts

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to make the first Major League Baseball start of his career in South Korea in March, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the team’s Camelback Ranch spring training facility outside Phoenix, Roberts said he believed Yamamoto was on track to start one of the Dodgers’ two season-opening games in Seoul on March 20 and 21.

“I think that’s a safe bet,” Roberts said. “It’s fair to say that that’s our hope, but I’m not beholden to that if it doesn’t make sense.”

The 25-year-old Yamamoto played seven seasons in Japan’s major lea...