Japanese film director arrested over sexual assault allegations

A Japanese film director has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting an aspiring actress, marking the latest case in an industry embroiled in alleged sexual abuse.

Hideo Sakaki, 53, also a representative director at a talent agency, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a woman in her 20s under the pretense of meeting to give her acting advice at a condominium in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on the night of May 23, 2016, according to Tokyo police.

Sakaki has denied the allegations, calling them “false accusations.” The police believe Sakaki abused his position as a film director and a...