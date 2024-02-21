Japan protests S. Korea’s deposit payment to wartime-labor victim

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Wednesday lodged a protest with South Korea over the payment via deposit of money by a Japanese corporate defendant to a South Korean plaintiff following a Seoul court ruling that ordered the firm to compensate them for wartime labor.

Masataka Okano, the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s top bureaucrat, summoned South Korean Ambassador Yun Duk Min to protest the move regarding the South Korean Supreme Court’s decision involving Japanese shipbuilder Hitachi Zosen Corp., according to the ministry. The ruling was finalized in December.

The compensation order was “in violation” of a bilateral a...