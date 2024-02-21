Tokyo stocks end tad lower as tech falls ahead of Nvidia earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Wednesday, as high-tech shares fell in cautious trading ahead of the release of U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp.'s earnings later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 101.45 points, or 0.26 percent, from Tuesday at 38,262.16. The broader Topix index finished 5.00 points, or 0.19 percent, lower at 2,627.30.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, insurance, and oil and coal product issues.

The U.S. dollar was steady around the 150 yen line following its weaker tone overnight on a fall in U.S. long-term Treasury yields.

Techn...