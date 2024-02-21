Football: Former Japan attacker Matsui announces retirement

Newsfrom Japan

Globetrotting former Japan attacker Daisuke Matsui, who spent eight years playing in France, announced his retirement Tuesday, calling time on his 24-year career at 42. The trickster made his only World Cup appearance in 2010 in South Africa, where the Samurai Blue reached the round-of-16 for the first time overseas. Matsui set up Keisuke Honda's goal in Japan's 1-0 opening win over Cameroon. "I'd like to teach dribbling (to the younger generations)," Matsui said in his announcement on Instagram, where he was joined by former Japan stars Yoshito Okubo and Honda, as well as Saori Yoshida, winne...