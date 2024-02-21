Foreign visitors to Japan in Jan. returns to pre-pandemic level

Newsfrom Japan

The number of foreign visitors to Japan soared 79.5 percent in January from a year earlier to about 2.69 million, reaching the level seen in the same month in 2019 before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed Wednesday.

The number of overseas visitors has been growing after Japan lifted border control measures related to COVID-19 in late April. A weak yen has also been fueling the return of inbound tourists.

The impact of a powerful earthquake that rattled central Japan on New Year’s Day has been “limited,” although some people in South Korea and China canceled their tr...