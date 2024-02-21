Football: Marinos edge Bangkok to remain only J-League side in ACL

Newsfrom Japan

Anderson Lopes scored a dramatic late extra-time penalty as Yokohama F Marinos scraped past Bangkok United 1-0 on Wednesday and 3-2 on aggregate to reach the Asian Champions League quarterfinals.

The 2022 J-League champions created plenty of chances without converting as the score remained level at 2-2 from the first leg in Thailand a week ago, but Harry Kewell’s side made sure there is a representative remaining from Japan in this season’s tournament.

“We fought from start to finish. We really wanted to get this win, and I have to praise the whole team,” Lopes said after Marinos reached the l...