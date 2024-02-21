Football: Saudi staging Japan women's Olympic q'fier with N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's first of two Paris Olympic women's football qualifying games against North Korea will take place in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, the Japan Football Association said Wednesday. Nadeshiko Japan traveled to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, a day after being instructed by the Asian Football Confederation to prepare to play Saturday in Jeddah, where four Europe-based players also joined the squad after flying in from London. The JFA had appealed to have Saturday's match, a home game for North Korea, switched from Pyongyang, citing the scarcity of flights between Japan and North Korea's capital, delays i...