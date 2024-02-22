Football: New and old faces aiming for J1 title

Newsfrom Japan

The J-League first-division season will kick off Friday with a clash between title aspirants at a brand-new stadium. German manager Michael Skibbe's Sanfrecce Hiroshima will host the opening match at the newly unveiled Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima against an Urawa Reds side starting life under Norwegian mentor Per-Mathias Hogmo. While defending champions Vissel Kobe may start as early title favorites, Hiroshima and Urawa are tipped to be among the contenders in the expanded 20-team top flight after finishing third and fourth, respectively, last season. Sanfrecce have stability and a clear identi...