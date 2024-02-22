Nikkei stock index passes 1989 record closing high on Nvidia outcome

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index surged Thursday morning to briefly surpass its 1989 all-time closing high, as technology issues were sought following strong earnings results and a positive outlook from U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 651.68 points, or 1.70 percent, from Wednesday to 38,913.84. The broader Topix index was up 28.94 points, or 1.10 percent, at 2,656.24.

The U.S. dollar remained firm in the lower 150 yen range as the currency was bought following an overnight rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

At noon, the dollar fetched 150.40-41 yen compared with...