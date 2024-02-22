Japanese yakuza charged in N.Y. over nuclear material trafficking

Newsfrom Japan

A U.S. attorney said Wednesday a leader of a yakuza organized crime syndicate has been charged with conspiring to traffic uranium and weapons-grade plutonium from Myanmar to other countries. Takeshi Ebisawa, 60, is accused of contacting an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent, who was posing as a narcotics and weapons trafficker, in 2020 about the sale of nuclear materials to be supplied by an ethnic insurgent group in Myanmar, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said in a statement. When the agent introduced an associate posing as an Iranian general, E...