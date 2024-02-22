Japan transport ministry punishes Toyota affiliate over data-rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s transport ministry on Thursday issued an operation correction order to Toyota Industries Corp., saying the affiliate of Toyota Motor Corp. must strengthen its compliance over an engine data rigging scandal.

The ministry said it also plans to revoke certificates allowing the mass production of three of its industrial engines made for forklifts and other equipment, pending the results of a hearing of the company scheduled for Thursday next week.

But the ministry said that at the moment, it has not found any misconduct that warrants revoking approval for its automobile engines.

“We will u...