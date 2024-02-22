BULLETIN: Japan’s Nikkei stock index closes at all-time high

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index closed at an all-time high Thursday, breaking the previous record set more than 30 years ago, as expectations grew for another year of record profits and Japan’s return to steady growth.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 836.52 points, or 2.19 percent, from Wednesday at 39,098.68, topping the previous closing high of 38,915.87 marked in December 1989, when Japan was experiencing an asset price bubble.