Japan to provide 730 bil. yen in extra subsidies for TSMC 2nd plant

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government plans to provide 730 billion yen ($4.9 billion) in additional subsidies for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s second plant in Kumamoto Prefecture, as the country aims to bolster its chip supply chain, a source familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The world’s largest contract chipmaker is slated to begin operations at its first chip plant in the southwestern prefecture later this year, with the support of 476 billion yen in subsidies.

TSMC is expected to spend a total of around 2 trillion yen to build the two factories in the midst of Japan’s efforts to ramp up...