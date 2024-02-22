Indonesian activists sue Japan over treated water release

Newsfrom Japan

A group of Indonesian environmental and human rights activists on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Japan, demanding an end to the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean, which started last summer.

Marthin Hadiwinata, a member of the local environmental organization Ekomarin and one of the plaintiffs, said the release of the treated nuclear wastewater “will directly impact Indonesia’s ecosystem,” asserting that seafood products contaminated by the water pose a hazard to humans who consume them.

After the lawsuit was filed at t...