Baseball: Mets' Senga likely to miss Opening Day with shoulder strain

Kodai Senga, the New York Mets' most successful starting pitcher last season, has been shut down indefinitely due to a right-shoulder strain, a team official said Thursday. David Stearns, the team's president of baseball operations, told a press conference that the 31-year-old right-hander will be sidelined until symptoms subside after an MRI exam revealed a moderate capsule strain in the back of his shoulder. Senga is expected to start the season on the injured list. He threw a bullpen on Monday but did not practice Wednesday, when he complained of fatigue in his right arm. Senga went 12-7 fo...