Football: J1 debutants Machida feeding off high school guru Kuroda

Newsfrom Japan

Machida Zelvia's climb to their maiden J-League first-division season has been far more than the typical rags-to-riches promotion story, with manager Go Kuroda leading the way in an unprecedented transition from nationally known high school coach to instant pro success. The Sapporo-born 53-year-old Kuroda coached Aomori Yamada High School for 28 years, eventually turning the team into perennial national championship contenders. At the end of 2022, Kuroda and Machida took a bold punt on an unheard-of collaboration that spawned a chorus of critics, but which has so far paid off. The intensely co...