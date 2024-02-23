Japan PM Kishida considering visit to Brazil in early May

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Brazil in early May, government sources said Friday, after foregoing a tour of South America earlier in the year amid a political fundraising scandal involving his ruling party. The prime minister may also travel to Paraguay, while planning to attend an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development meeting to be held for two days from May 2 in France, the source said. With Brazil holding the presidency of this year's Group of 20 economies, Kishida seeks to strengthen ties with Latin America's largest economy and other develo...