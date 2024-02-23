Japan, China held talks over Fukushima treated water release

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and China held a meeting last month over the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea and China's subsequent import ban on Japanese marine products, sources close to the matter said Friday. At the online meeting, there was no major progress in their discussions, as China keeps in place the import ban on all seafood products from Japan in response to the water release while Japan has continuously asked for the removal of the measures. On the Japanese side, officials from the Foreign Ministry, the Nuclear Regulation Authority and the plant...