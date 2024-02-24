TSMC factory opening in Kumamoto draws visitors from Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s expansion into the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kumamoto has sparked travel interest among Taiwanese people, leading to an increase in visitors from the island. The number of arrivals is expected to grow following the opening of the world's largest contract chipmaker's first factory in Japan on Saturday, with mass production planned to commence between October and December. After China Airlines and Starlux Airlines launched direct flights connecting Taipei and Kumamoto last September, overnight stays in the prefecture by Taiwanese people from that m...