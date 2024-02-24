TSMC opens 1st Japan chip factory, more investment planned

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, held an opening ceremony for its first factory in Japan on Saturday, with more investment planned to build a second plant. The factory, built in the town of Kikuyo in the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto, is set to start mass production of mature-technology semiconductors, including 12-nanometer chips used in automobiles and industrial equipment, in the October-December quarter this year. The $8.6 billion factory is run by its subsidiary Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, in which Sony Group Corp. and D...