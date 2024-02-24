Football: Holders Kobe down Iwata to make winning start to J1 season

Newsfrom Japan

Reigning champions Vissel Kobe began the new J-League season with a comfortable win Saturday as they saw off promoted Jubilo Iwata 2-0 away from home. Koya Yuruki and Daiju Sasaki struck early in each half at Yamaha Stadium as Kobe put behind their lackluster outing a week earlier, when they lost 1-0 to Kawasaki Frontale in the Super Cup. "It's difficult to win the opening game, but managing one away from home gives us momentum," said Yuruki, whose fifth-minute strike set the tone for a dominant display. A headed clearance off a corner fell outside the box and Yuruki drilled a well-taken first...