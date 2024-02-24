Watch that survived Hiroshima atomic bombing sells for over $31,000

Newsfrom Japan

A melted wristwatch that survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, has sold for $31,113 at an auction in the United States. The watch, which was recovered from the ruins of the western Japan city, is frozen in time at the moment of detonation at 8:15 a.m., according to RR Auction. The auction house based in Boston, through which the item was sold Thursday, has not disclosed the buyer. The rare timepiece was recovered by a British soldier who was dispatched to Hiroshima to provide emergency supplies and assess reconstruction requirements, according to the item's listing descript...