Pokemon fans hail Switzerland's 1st trading card vending machine

Newsfrom Japan

Switzerland has its first-ever vending machine stocked with collectible trading cards from Pokemon and other popular games. The "Collectomat" machine began operating Saturday at a popular shopping mall in Zurich. It also offers cards featuring the Japanese megahit comic and animated TV series "One Piece." Trading cards are generally sold at toy stores in Switzerland. The vending machine sells a package of cards for 1.50 to 49.90 Swiss francs ($1.70 to $56.70). The products include limited-edition items from Japan, said Nico Paris, the operator of the machine. "I took inspiration from Japan and...