Football: Japan, N. Korea draw 1st leg of final Olympic qualifier

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and North Korea remained on level terms in their final qualifier for the Paris Olympic women's football tournament following a scoreless draw in the opening leg Saturday in Saudi Arabia. The match between two of Asia's strongest women's teams was played at an empty Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah after being relocated just three days in advance. Originally scheduled for Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Stadium, the clash was moved to the neutral venue after Japan voiced concerns to the Asian Football Confederation over a number of issues, including a lack of transparency from North Ko...