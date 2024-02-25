Retro Japanese video games enjoy intergenerational revival

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese video games released decades ago are making a comeback, gaining popularity among players of all ages in Japan and visitors from overseas, with retailers launching consoles compatible with old cartridges. Second-hand goods trading retailers Bookoff Group Holdings Ltd. and Geo Holdings Corp. have separately developed consoles capable of playing old games for Nintendo Co.'s iconic Nintendo Entertainment System, released in 1983 as "Famicom" in Japan, while the game reselling market is flourishing both in stores and online. In August, Geo launched its Retro Game Computer console in Japan ...