G7 leaders vow support for Ukraine on 2nd anniv. of Russian invasion

Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations pledged continued support for Ukraine on Saturday as the country marked the second anniversary of Russia's invasion, committing to further pressuring Moscow and imposing sanctions on third countries assisting the military aggression. "As Ukraine enters the third year of this relentless war, its government and its people can count on the G7's support for as long as it takes," the leaders said in a statement issued after their video conference hosted by the group's rotating chair Italy. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for "unity" ...