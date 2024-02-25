1 dies after stabbing at convenience store in Japan’s Sapporo

Newsfrom Japan

A convenience store employee died after a man stabbed him and two other co-workers in Sapporo, northern Japan, on Sunday, with police arresting the assailant at the scene.

The incident happened at a Seicomart store in Sapporo’s Kita Ward in Hokkaido around 6:50 a.m. The employee in his 40s was taken to hospital where his death was confirmed. The two other workers are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s.

The police said they arrested Hirotaka Miyanishi, a 43-year-old man living in the same ward. Miyanishi has admitted to stabbing all three.