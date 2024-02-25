Elderly driver fatally hits Taiwanese man near Japan UNESCO temple

Newsfrom Japan

A 79-year-old man hit two pedestrians with his car Sunday outside Todaiji, a Buddhist temple in western Japan designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, and one of the two, a man from Taiwan, died, police said. The police arrested Akira Ikenaga at the accident site, a pedestrian walk that approaches a gate of the temple in Nara, known for its large Buddha statue, on suspicion of negligence while behind the wheel. The man from Taiwan, 62, died from a brain contusion, while the other pedestrian, a 52-year-old man from Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, sustained serious injuries, including fract...