Football: Marinos down Verdy in repeat of 1993 J-League opener

Newsfrom Japan

Right-back Ken Matsubara curled in a stunning winner as Yokohama F Marinos grabbed a late 2-1 comeback win over promoted Tokyo Verdy on Sunday in their J-League first-division opener. The rematch of the teams from Japan's first pro league match in May 1993 drew a crowd of 53,026 to Tokyo's National Stadium, where last season's runners-up repeated history by again overcoming an early deficit in a 2-1 victory. Verdy won the first two J-League championships as Verdy Kawasaki in 1993 and 1994. Back in the top flight for the first time since 2008, they led until the 89th minute, only for Matsubara ...