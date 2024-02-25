Football: Marinos down Verdy in repeat of 1993 J-League opener

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Right-back Ken Matsubara curled in a stunning winner as Yokohama F Marinos grabbed a late 2-1 comeback win over promoted Tokyo Verdy on Sunday in their J-League first-division opener. The rematch of the teams from Japan's first pro league match in May 1993 drew a crowd of 53,026 to Tokyo's National Stadium, where last season's runners-up repeated history by again overcoming an early deficit in a 2-1 victory. Verdy won the first two J-League championships as Verdy Kawasaki in 1993 and 1994. Back in the top flight for the first time since 2008, they led until the 89th minute, only for Matsubara ...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer