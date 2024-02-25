Projection mapping at Tokyo gov’t HQ recognized as world’s biggest

Newsfrom Japan

A nightly projection mapping display that debuted Sunday at the Tokyo metropolitan government’s headquarters building was recognized as the largest of its kind in the world by Guinness World Records.

The free year-round shows, titled “Tokyo Night & Light,” are expected to draw tourists and locals, with images projected on the eastern facade of the complex’s 48-story Main Building No. 1, roughly 14,000 square meters from the building’s fourth to 32nd floors.

“An incredible art will be performed on the canvas of the government building. I hope to make this a new landmark spot,” said Tokyo Gov. Y...