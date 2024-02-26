Nikkei hits new all-time high on U.S. Dow rise, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index hit a new all-time intraday high early Monday, spurred by the U.S. Dow Jones index climbing to a record high late last week and the buying of export issues on a weaker yen.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 190.72 points, or 0.49 percent, from Thursday to 39,289.40. The broader Topix index was up 10.31 points, or 0.39 percent, at 2,671.02.

Japanese markets were closed Friday for a public holiday.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by chemical, pharmaceutical, and consumer credit issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetc...