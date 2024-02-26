Nikkei index hits new record high in morning on Wall St. gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, with the Nikkei index hitting a new all-time high as a wide range of issues were bought following Wall Street gains last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 211.12 points, or 0.54 percent, from Thursday to 39,309.80. The broader Topix index was up 22.37 points, or 0.84 percent, at 2,683.08. Japanese markets were closed Friday for a public holiday.

The U.S. dollar remained mostly unchanged in the mid-150 yen level in Tokyo amid a lack of fresh trading cues.

At noon, the U.S. dollar fetched 150.48-51 yen compared with 150.49-59 yen in New York at 5 p.m...