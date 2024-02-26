Football: Minamino leads Monaco to 3-2 win over Lens

Newsfrom Japan

Takumi Minamino scored a dramatic injury-time winner Sunday as he led Monaco to a 3-2 victory away to Lens in French football’s top flight.

The result lifted Monaco back into third place in the Ligue 1 standings after arriving at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens missing several regular starters through injury or suspension.

Minamino took his season tally to six goals with his contribution in the second minute of stoppage time.

The Japan attacker dribbled into the top right of the box and beat his defender with a step-over before firing past Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba, sparking celebrations ...