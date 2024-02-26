Takarazuka Revue director to quit post after actress’s death

Newsfrom Japan

The chairman of Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Inc. will step down as a director of Japan’s all-female music theater company Takarazuka Revue and its training school following the death of one of its actresses, a source close to the matter said Monday.

Kazuo Sumi’s exit as of Thursday is seen as taking management responsibility after Hankyu Hanshin, the revue’s parent company, acknowledged the 25-year-old actress had been subjected to harassment and conveyed to the bereaved family his intention to apologize.

The actress was found dead on the premises of her condominium on the morning of Sept. 30 in w...