Football: Tough-tackling Endo relishes Liverpool’s League Cup win

Wataru Endo savored his first title in England after helping Liverpool capture the League Cup with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

The Japan captain was jubilant despite being left battered and bruised after a physical 120-minute contest at Wembley Stadium that saw Virgil van Dijk seal the result -- and a record 10th League Cup for Liverpool -- with his 118th-minute header.

The trophy follows a sometimes turbulent journey for Endo, who initially struggled following his transfer from Stuttgart last summer but made himself integral to manager Jurgen Klopp’s team through his hard...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer