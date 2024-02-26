Japan gov’t plans to require firms to set paternity leave targets

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government plans to require companies with over 100 employees to set and disclose paternity leave targets from April 2025 to facilitate fathers’ involvement in child-rearing and allow parents to better manage work and family responsibilities, government sources said Monday.

The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare plans to submit a related bill to the ordinary Diet session to implement the measure, covering around 50,000 companies in Japan, the sources said.

The ratio of Japanese men who took paternity leave stood at 17.1 percent in a fiscal 2022 survey, far less than 80.2 percen...