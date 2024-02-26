Japan firms eye record net profits of over 47 tril. yen amid weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Major Japanese companies are expected to see their combined net profits for the year ending March to surpass 47 trillion yen ($312 billion) and hit a fresh record-high, a survey showed Monday, as economic activity continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and exporters receive a boost from a weak yen. Strong performances among the country's blue-chip firms have apparently been a factor behind money being drawn in from foreign investors, pushing the benchmark Nikkei stock index up to all-time highs since late last week. The net profits of 1,430 companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Excha...