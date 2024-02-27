Tokyo stocks open higher on firm chip shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday, supported by buying of semiconductor-related issues following the rise of a key U.S. chip index.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 65.97 points, or 0.17 percent, from Monday to 39,299.68. The broader Topix index was up 4.68 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,678.30.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by iron and steel, machinery and securities house shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 150.53-56 yen compared with 150.65-75 yen in New York and 150.46-47 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted a...