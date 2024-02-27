Tokyo stocks mixed on U.S. optimism, selling to lock in gains

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Tuesday morning, as buying of a wide range of issues on continued optimism over the U.S. economy was offset by the locking in of gains following the Nikkei index’s recent all-time highs.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 59.79 points, or 0.15 percent, from Monday to 39,173.92. The broader Topix index was up 9.12 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,682.74.

The U.S. dollar fell slightly to the mid-150 yen range after Japan’s consumer price index for January came in higher than expected, fueling speculation that the Bank of Japan could end its negative interest rate policy...