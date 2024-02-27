DisneySea reveals model of Fantasy Springs area to open in June

Newsfrom Japan

A mock-up of Tokyo DisneySea’s new Fantasy Springs theme area was revealed to the media on Tuesday, 100 days before its official launch, drawing on films such as “Frozen.”

The section, also based on “Peter Pan” and “Tangled,” will include four rides within its approximately 140,000 square meters of land, according to operator Oriental Land Co.

“We believe incorporating a new area will make Tokyo Disney Resort a one-of-a-kind world famous location,” said Yumiko Takano, CEO of Oriental Land, at the unveiling.

The addition -- comprising Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest, and Peter Pan’s Never Lan...