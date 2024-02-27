Baseball: Ohtani to have 2-3 at-bats in 1st spring training game

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani is likely to have two or three at-bats when he makes his highly anticipated spring training debut Tuesday, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

The Japanese superstar is “right on schedule” in his recovery from a second major elbow surgery in September and ready to go for the Cactus League game against the Chicago White Sox in Arizona, according to the skipper.

“Sho is excited to get out there and play some baseball. So you know, the plan is to get him two, three at-bats. You know, whatever he feels is good enough for that day,” Roberts said Monday.

“I think that for al...