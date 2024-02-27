Japan OKs bill to make crucial economic security info classified

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to establish a “security clearance” system that marks important government information related to economic matters as classified to prevent critical data from being leaked to overseas entities.

Under the envisaged legislation, the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida would be able to designate data deemed crucial as confidential, based on its judgment that the potential leakage of such information could undermine Japan’s national and economic security.

Data related to cutting-edge technologies, critical infrastructure, or the prevention of cyber...