Cobra Gold multilateral military drill starts in Thailand

One of the Asia-Pacific region's largest and longest-standing multinational military exercises kicked off Tuesday on Thailand's east coast, with a total of 9,590 personnel from 30 countries taking part. The annual Cobra Gold drill, being held in Rayong province and some other parts of the country through March 8, is aimed at enhancing interoperability, strengthening relationships among participating nations, as well as handling cyber security threats and national disasters. Co-hosted by Thailand and the United States, the exercises are being held on a full scale for the second consecutive year...