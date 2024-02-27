U.S., Japan, 8 other countries adopt 6G development principles

Newsfrom Japan

The United States, Japan and eight other countries have adopted shared principles for the development of next-generation 6G wireless technology, the White House said Monday, as China ramps up investment and seeks to have a dominant influence in the communication network’s architecture.

The principles include facilitating the ability of governments and partners taking part in research and development to protect national security, as well as establishing global standards through transparent and consensus-based procedures, according to the White House.

“We believe this to be an indispensable cont...