Ghibli "Cat Bus" electric vehicles unveiled at central Japan park

Newsfrom Japan

Low-speed electric vehicles modeled after the Cat Bus from Studio Ghibli's anime film "My Neighbor Totoro" were unveiled Tuesday by the prefectural government and are set to run in a central Japan park housing the "Ghibli Park" theme park. Visitors will be able to ride the vehicles in the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, starting March 16. The roughly 10-minute route will take passengers through a section of the grounds inaccessible to pedestrians. The prefectural park, built at a former World Expo venue, is home to multiple attractions comprising the Ghibli Pa...