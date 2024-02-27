Rapidus, U.S. start-up Tenstorrent to jointly produce AI chips

Newsfrom Japan

State-backed Japanese chip venture Rapidus Corp. and U.S. start-up Tenstorrent Holdings Inc. said Tuesday they will jointly produce next-generation artificial intelligence chips. The two companies will work on chips for powering AI in a variety of products from robots to automobiles, with Rapidus taking on the task of producing central processing units and accelerator chips that can increase computing performance and significantly curb electricity consumption compared to currently available chips, they said. The Japanese company and the U.S. chip designer are aiming to mass produce their joint...